SA vs IND | India fined for slow over-rate in third ODI

International Cricket Council (ICC) Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele, third umpire Allauhudien Palekar and fourth umpire Adrien Holdstock levelled the charge.

South Africa beat India by four runs in the third and final ODI to effect a clean sweep in the three-match series.

The Proteas were bowled out for 287 in the inconsequential final match, with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hitting 124 and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen making 52.

India came agonisingly close to winning the game but fell short of the target depite half centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar as the visiors were all out for 283 in the end.

South Africa fined for slow over-rate in second ODI against India

In the second ODI at Paarl, South Africa were also fined 20 per cent off their match fee for a similar offence.

Pycroft imposed the sanction after Temba Bavuma's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

Bavuma had pleaded guilty to the offence at that time and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

South Africa had defeated India by seven wickets in the second ODI which helped them clinch the three-match series.

