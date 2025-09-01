PKL 2025: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine on the night as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

Cricket SA20 Auction Season 4 Shortlist Revealed! No Indians As Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul Fail To Make Cut By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 22:41 [IST]

The build-up to the SA20 2026 season has officially kicked off, with the much-anticipated players' auction set to be staged in Johannesburg on Tuesday, September 9. A total of 541 cricketers-300 from South Africa and 241 from abroad-are in contention, with 84 slots available across the six franchises.

In the lead-up, each team was allowed to retain up to six players and announce a wildcard signing. That process is already complete, with Donovan Ferreira (Joburg Super Kings), Heinrich Klaasen (Durban's Super Giants), Kagiso Rabada (MI Cape Town), Rubin Hermann (Paarl Royals), Andre Russell (Pretoria Capitals) and Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) all locked in as wildcards.

The domestic talent pool is stacked with some of South Africa's biggest names-Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wiaan Mulder-ready to test their value under the hammer. But the overseas list is equally intriguing, with several seasoned campaigners in the mix. Proving age is no barrier in T20 cricket, 43-year-old English great James Anderson is aiming for a late-career twist after featuring in both the Hundred and Vitality Blast this year. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's 38-year-old all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan continues to showcase his worth, coming off a solid stint with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League.

For Indian hopefuls, though, it was a closed door. Despite registrations from Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul and Ankit Rajpoot, no Indian cricketer found a place in the final shortlist. Recently retired off-spinner R Ashwin also chose not to enter the draft, effectively ruling himself out of the competition.

This year's auction carries a total purse of R131 million (approximately INR 65.7 crore), as teams look to reassemble balanced squads of 19 players. The rules mandate a minimum of nine South Africans per squad, with a maximum of seven overseas picks, while at least two players must be under the age of 23.

With so much star power available and some surprise names entering the fray, the SA20 auction promises to deliver high drama as franchises attempt to strike the perfect balance between youth, experience and international flair.