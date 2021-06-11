'Sabka Badla Lega Tera White Walker', Wasim Jaffer's hilarious response to Ashwin-Pujara image on Twitter

Jaffer - who is a stalwart of India's domestic cricket - is carving a name out of himself with his witty posts and comments on Twitter. The Mumbaikar has been sharing humorous tweets and memes on social media in the run-up to the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand, starting June 18 in Southampton.

In his latest comment to a tweet posted by India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaffer has once again given Twitteratti a chance to laugh by calling India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as 'White Walker' and also posted a popular Hindi movie dialogue.

Robinson's suspension indication of what future holds in social media generation: Ashwin

Apparently, Ashwin posted an image of himself with Pujara from the net session and asked the fans to caption it. "Prizes for guessing what @cheteshwar1 is telling me here!," tweeted Ashwin.

R Ashwin isn't an all-time great as he is yet to prove his credentials in SENA countries: Sanjay Manjrekar

Jaffer - in his own funny way - replied: "2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken #WTCFinal. (Your White Walker will take revenge for 2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi-final defeat. unbowed, unbent, unbroken)."

2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken 💪🏼😁 #WTCFinal https://t.co/ufFvoJPYyU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 11, 2021

Ashwin gave Pujara the nickname 'White Walker' for his ability to bat for a long period of time on the crease and used the word from the popular US TV series Game of Thrones. The Hindi dialogue Jaffer wrote was from the popular Hindi movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur-2'.

Hahahaha!! White Walker 😂 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2021

Earlier, former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel backed Pujara to be the highest run-scorer in the WTC Final. Speaking exclusively on the Star Sports, Patel said, "I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No.3 - if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run-scorer in this Test match."