Sachin stopped me: Sehwag wanted to quit after Dhoni dropped him

During India's tour of Australia in 2008, Sehwag wanted to quit One Day Internationals after being dropped. But Sachin Tendulkar stopped him from announcing his retirement.

Speaking on the Cricbuzz show 'Match Party, Sehwag said, "In 2008 when we were in Australia, this question (of retirement) came to my mind. I made a comeback in the Test series and scored 150. In the ODIs, I couldn't score that much in three-four attempts. So MS Dhoni dropped me from the playing XI then the thought of quitting ODI cricket came to my mind. I thought I would continue playing only Test cricket.

"Sachin Tendulkar stopped me at that time. He said 'this is a bad phase of your life. Just wait, go back home after this tour, think hard and then decide what to do next. Luckily I didn't announce my retirement at that time."

Sehwag further added, "There are two types of players - Those who like challenges, they have fun in such situations and Virat is one of those. He listens to all the criticism, reacts on the field by scoring runs to prove them wrong. The other type are the ones who are unaffected by all the noise because at the end of the day they know what they need to do. I was that kind of player. I didn't care who criticised me. I wanted to play, score runs and go home."