Sachin Tendulkar evokes Nelson Mandela's words: 'Sports has the power to change the world'

Tendulkar's post came following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, which are taking place throughout the US after a police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck, leading to the latter's death.

Tendulkar along with the quote also shared a video posted by International Cricket Council. The short video is from the 2019 men's ODI World Cup final, which was won by England.

"Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't get the full picture," ICC had captioned the video. The ICC had used the excerpt from the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

"Nelson Mandela once said, "Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does." Wise words," Sachin tweeted.

In the video, Jofra Archer can be seen delivering the last ball of the tournament which handed the maiden title to England.

Archer is a Barbadian-born who made his debut in May 2019 and got selected for England's World Cup squad. He impressed the world with his pace in quadrennial tournament and the home Ashes.

Earlier, former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy had made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism.