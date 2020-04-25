Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sachin Tendulkar gets this precious gift from his mother on his 47th birthday

By
Sachin Tendulkar gets this precious gift from his mother on his 47th birthday
Sachin Tendulkar gets this precious gift from his mother on his 47th birthday

Mumbai, April 25: Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday (April 24) but the batting legend spent the day without celebration in the wake of the global health crisis cause by the Coronavirus. However, it did not stop him spending some quality time with his family - mother, wife and two children.

In fact, Rajni, his mother, gave Tendulkar a precious gift too - a Ganapathi idol. Tendulkar is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha and a frequent visitor to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The batting maestro is also a firm believer in Shirdi Sai Baba and the Sai Baba of Puttaparthi and often stuck their photos inside his cricket kit during his playing days.

Tendulkar had urged people to stay indoors, take lockdown seriously to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has put the world in a standstill. Sporting activities too have been either suspended or cancelled in the wake of the health crisis and IPL 2020 has also been postponed till further notice.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue