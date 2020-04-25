Sachin Tendulkar gets this precious gift from his mother on his 47th birthday

In fact, Rajni, his mother, gave Tendulkar a precious gift too - a Ganapathi idol. Tendulkar is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha and a frequent visitor to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The batting maestro is also a firm believer in Shirdi Sai Baba and the Sai Baba of Puttaparthi and often stuck their photos inside his cricket kit during his playing days.

Tendulkar had urged people to stay indoors, take lockdown seriously to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has put the world in a standstill. Sporting activities too have been either suspended or cancelled in the wake of the health crisis and IPL 2020 has also been postponed till further notice.