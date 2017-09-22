Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar to Harbhajan Singh, cricketers hail 'hat-trick man' Kuldeep Yadav

Sachin Tendulkar to Harbhajan Singh, cricketers hail 'hat-trick man' Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi, Sep 22: Indian cricketing world erupted in joy as young china-man Kuldeep Yadav grabbed his international career's maiden hat-trick against Australia during the second one-day international on Thursday (September 21).

The 22-year-old wrist spinner from Kanpur thus became third bowler from India to get a hat-trick in the 50-over format after Chetan Sharma and legendary Kapil Dev.

Playing just his ninth ODI, the left-arm spinner removed Matthew Wade (2), Ashton Agar (0) and Pat Cummins (0) on three successive deliveries to rattle the Australian lower middle-order.

Kapil Dev claimed the last ODI hat-trick for India at the same venue, way back in 1991, when he dismissed three Sri Lankan batsmen. It took 26 long-years for another Indian bowler to claim another hat-trick makes Kuldeep's effort more special.

However, this isn't the first time when this talented wrist-spinner from UP has got three-in-three. Kuldeep grabbed a hat-trick in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup against Scotland.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was present in the commentary box, took to his Twitter handle that two of the most promising cricketers from that U-19 tournament were South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep and both have taken a hat-trick now.

Indian cricketing fraternity erupted in joy having watched the superlative performance from the spinner who is still taking small strides on global stage.

Here's how they congratulated Kuldeep for bagging a hat-trick:

