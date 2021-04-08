Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar health update: Batting legend returns home from hospital; to remain in isolation

By

Bengaluru, April 8: In a big relief to fans and loved ones, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar returned home after being hospitalised due to Covid-19.

Sachin Tendulkar health update: Batting legend in hospital as 'precaution' after being Covid 19 positive

Five days after testing positive, Tendulkar had been hospitalised and the maestro had revealed it was just a precaution. The reason for hospitalisation given by the former Indian cricketer was 'abundant precaution under medical advice’.

On Thursday, to everyone’s relief, the legendary cricketer took to social media and revealed that he had been released from the hospital and will be continuing his recovery at home.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, “I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” said Sachin.

Apart from Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath and Irfan Pathan had also tested positive. They had all shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur in front of fans.

Tendulkar returned home, just at the onset of the Indian Premier League, which is set to get underway from Friday. The batting legend’s son, Arjun Tendulkar will be seen representing his father’s former franchise, the Mumbai Indians. The IPL is set to be held behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 18:29 [IST]
