Sachin Tendulkar comes out of retirement, hits first ball for a boundary

Tendulkar, who has devastated the great Australian teams, he faced during his illustrious career, donned the Australian green and gold to accept a challenge thrown by Australia women's team star all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Tendulkar faced the 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Perry for four balls, while he faced two deliveries from Annabel Sutherland.

On his walk down to the pitch, he said that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and from the very first delivery he faced, Tendulkar flicked down the leg towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.

On Saturday (February 8), Perry had challenged Tendulkar to raise more money towards the bushfire relief.

"Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match," she said.

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.

"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit.

"We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for.

"If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here - I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."

Will Sachin bat for the first time in five and a half years?



Tendulkar responded quickly and accepted the challenge.

"Sounds great Ellyse," said the 46-year-old. "I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

"Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle."

Tendulkar was the coach of the winning team led by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who defeated team led by former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist by one run.