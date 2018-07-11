Cricket

Tendulkar offers Federer help with straight drive... in exchange for backhand advice

London, July 11: Roger Federer is ready to take notes from Sachin Tendulkar after his nifty piece of forward defence at Wimbledon caught the eye of the cricket legend.

The 20-time grand slam champion eased to a straight-sets win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Monday (July 9) to book a place in the quarter-finals at SW19.

At the start of the third set, Federer went long from the baseline and after Mannarino returned, Federer drove the ball off the court with the sort of technique akin to that of Tendulkar or fellow India legend Virat Kohli.

The ICC, at the behest of the Wimbledon Twitter account, subsequently posted a mocked-up image of Federer atop its batting rankings on social media.

And Tendulkar now appears keen to help Federer hone his skills, posting on Twitter: "As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title."

Federer replied: "Why wait? I'm ready to take notes! @sachin_rt."

The Little Master wrote in response: "Ha ha ha..done. @rogerfederer, lesson 1 will be the straight drive only if you help me with my backhand my friend!!

"Unfortunately won't be able to come see you play this year but will be glued to the television...Wish you all the very best! Hopefully next year @Wimbledon."

Perhaps a one-on-one lesson could be in the offing at the All England Club next year, though, given how Federer keeps racking up major titles, don't expect him to explore a late-career change in sport!

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
