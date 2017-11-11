Friends for life! Sachin Tendulkar posts selfie with Vinod Kambli

Mumbai, Nov 11: Former India captain and iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday (November 11) shared a selfie with his childhood friend and India teammate Vinod Kambli.

Several former Mumbai cricketers like Ajit Agarkar, Amol Mazumdar and others could also be seen in the selfie by Master Blaster and Kambli.

Tendulkar took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with his friends and captioned,"One of the most amazing things Cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there's never a dull moment both on and off the field😊."

Kambli and Tendulkar came into the spotlight when they created a world record partnership of 664 runs while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School. Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 326 while Kamble played a knock of unbeaten 349.

The two young boys became an overnight sensation and as a result of the same Tendulkar got an opportunity to play for the country at the age of 16, that too against Pakistan in Pakistan.

Kambli too went on to make his debut for the national side in a couple of years.

The duo's friendship was admired by all until, in an interview in 2009, Kambli mentioned the right-handed batsman could have helped him cement his place into the national side. This led to differences between them.

However, the two were seen together during an event organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to commemorate the landmark 500th Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai.

The MCA felicitated their former captains at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. Sachin

Eight former Mumbai captains shared the stage and told stories of their Ranji days. Madhav Apte, Ajit Wadekar, Sudhir Naik, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sachin Tendulkar, Amol Mazumdar, along with current captain Aditya Tare, shared their experiences and fond memories of their Ranji days.

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Vinod Kambli and several India cricketers also attended the event.

Tendulkar recalled some fond memories and expressed delight at Mumbai's magnificent record in the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai have won 41 titles in the history of Ranji Trophy.