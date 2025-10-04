Cricket Saly Samson Exclusive: Sanju Samson's Silent Supporter on Leadership, Revival of Dreams, Road Ahead after KCL Glory By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 12:38 [IST]

As Kochi Blue Tigers won the 2nd season of the Kerala Cricket League, the camera panned to their players, who were jumping in joy. And as it panned to the captain of the Tigers, it showed a calm persona, Saly Samson. Although he is glowing with his own reputation, he is also the elder brother of Sanju Samson.

An aspiring cricketer in his teens, Saly and Sanju started playing together. From the Delhi gullies to the Kerala backyards, the two brothers have grown in stature in their formative days. In the southern state of Kerala, there is a saying 'Nattil Evideya', which roughly translates to Where someone is from Kerala. It is a phrase popular among the Keralites, which has taken a national prominence in recent times.

But when it comes to both Saly and Samson, Delhi becomes synonymous with Kerala. It is exactly where their dream had its first base. Since then, Sanju has touched the dream, while Saly, the elder sibling, continues to revive his dreams.

The world knows Sanju Samson, MyKhel sat for an Exclusive Chat with Saly, the Silent Supporter of the India star, who speaks on a plethora of indices, spanning their early days to the road ahead.

Unexpected Captaincy and KCL Championship

Saly Samson has been a known name in Kerala Cricket circuit, but his name amplified across the corner after he was appointed as the captain of Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League. When the team management handed him the captain's armband, Saly admits it came as a surprise.

"It was actually unexpected for me as well. I didn't expect that I'll be given the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team. It was a surprise for me, and of course I felt like a little bit ofa task at the beginning that might be a little bit tough."

What might have felt like a daunting mountain at first soon became familiar terrain once he leaned on the support of his brother Sanju and the team's coaches. "Once I began the tournament... it just went on, just like a flow. I'm really happy with the outcome," he shares with the glow of accomplishment.

'I didn't want to be Captain at First'

Though Sanju Samson's reputation as a seasoned leader precedes him, Saly was chosen to lead because of the pragmatic understanding that Sanju wouldn't always be available to captain throughout the season. And despite his initial apprehension, he has grown into the leadership role.

Saly says, "I didn't want to be captain the side, especially when my brother is in the team. I didn't feel like doing that because he's a lot more mature than me and he has a lot of experience than me leading IPL teams and being there as captain of India A team and all. Our coach, Raiphi Gomez, convinced me and my brother. He saw the potential in me. And when I tried it, I felt like, yeah, I think it's really good. It feels good."

Father's Impetus

The roots of their cricketing journey run deep in their childhood, nurtured by a father who was a formidable football player but dreamed his sons would carve a niche in cricket.

"Talking about sports, my father is a football player and he's a really good football player. I don't know why he had a dream of making us both play cricket. We also played football, but he chose that we should play cricket, and the moment he initiated that thing, we both became really interested in cricket as well. I used to bowl Sanju and he used to bat. That's how it started in the beginning."

The Injury Setback and Life Learnings

Although the duo started on Delhi roads, they had to shift soon to Kerala, just to pursue cricket. Sanju continued to grow in the domestic circuit while Saly's own cricketing path faced an unexpected detour. A promising player in his youth, his trajectory hit a roadblock through injury just as he was making waves in the under-19 circuits.

Saly was the highest wicket-taker in the Kerala camp and had an outing in a match against Vidarbha in the U23s, but then an injury came in as a roadblock. But despite the setback, the player says it has only been a learning curve for him.

"Of course, when people outside see that the injury happened in the prime time, like I was under-19, I don't know why, I didn't see it as a setback or something. Maybe for the people around, they might see that for a cricketing person at the age of 19, something happens like that, it should be a very huge setback. Yeah, definitely it was, in the materialistic way it was. But I actually learned a lot of things in the last 12 to 13 years."

Is Saly Samson a floating All-Rounder?

Despite being out of the domestic circuit, Saly's triumphant outing in the KCL weaves new hopes. Not just that, the elder Samson also led the Kerala side in a T20I series against Oman and won the series 2-1. Samson himself played a key part for Kochi in the Kerala Cricket League, picking up wickets and scoring runs. An all-rounder by nature, Saly's game is like a shifting mosaic.

"It keeps shifting for me year to year. I used to think I am a bowling all-rounder, but later I realized I have potential with bat as well. Right now, batting, bowling, or fielding, everything is balanced for me."

This versatility was key in guiding Kochi Blue Tigers to their triumph, and he hopes to carry this balance into future opportunities representing Kerala.

KCL - Transforming Cricket Landscape in Kerala

Saly views the Kerala Cricket League not just as a tournament but as a powerful catalyst for local talent.

"It's a very big platform and opportunity for all players domestically to prove their talent. Earlier, a lot of talents used to go abroad as there were not enough opportunities. But the KCA has changed it," he explains.

The league has transformed Kerala cricket into a vibrant ecosystem, energizing young players with dreams and ambitions, and channelling them towards bigger stages like the IPL.

"Even the youngsters right now, they are seeing the TV and they are preparing themselves. So the competition has been really growing really fast. So ultimately, the benefit is for Kerala cricket. Cricket is being developed at such a pace, and talent has been growing super fast. So it's a blessing for the Kerala cricketers."

When it comes to the growing stature of Kerala cricket, Saly is confident of breaching the final barrier. Kerala had a superb outing in the Ranji Trophy last season as they reached the final, and the recent consistency in the limited overs competitions only brings more hope and enthusiasm. And the player admits a key role of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) in reviving the status of the game in the state.

All About Brother Sanju Samson

When the conversation moves to Sanju, Saly's pride shines unmistakably. He recalls how their bond forged on the playgrounds of their youth was built on mutual respect and shared dreams. Sanju played an important role for India in their Asia Cup triumph, and Saly opens up on some of their childhood building blocks, which have transformed and perhaps been the pillar of Sanju.

Sanju as an All-Rounder

"From childhood, we used to play in our Delhi streets and people used to say about his talent. My father used to say that. Even I felt, in my childhood itself I felt that he has the potential to represent the country at that time when he was small. As I said that I am an all-rounder. The same way, I see him as an all-rounder too. Because in his childhood itself, he used to bowl. He used to do everything," says Saly.

"He used to bowl off-spin, leg-spin, depending on the time frame. So we didn't grow up having a single role in our life. We used to see the game as a whole. Wherever we get the chance, we are able to adapt it according to the situation. He is not just an opener. Wherever he gets a chance, he will score or he will do whatever the team requires, actually. It's not about just the individual performance. It's about contributing the team's victory. That's what cricket is all about. It's a team game," Saly says echoing what his brother summed up recently during Asia Cup, referring himself as Sanju Mohanlal Samson.

Sanju Samson - The Leader

About Sanju's leadership, Saly notes, "The character which he has is such a humble character and getting to know what all the individuals need. That's what I feel. really big role in creating a team, maintaining a team and most importantly providing the atmosphere everywhere."

Looking Ahead for Saly Samson

Looking ahead, Saly takes a grounded approach. "I don't have a long term vision... I'm just taking one step at a time."

His immediate focus is the upcoming Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and he welcomes opportunities to represent Kerala again. Reflecting on Kerala's near-miss in the Ranji Trophy final, he views it as a testament to the team's rising strength rather than a defeat. "It was a very close contest, a thin line that we could not cross... we were equal or maybe better."

The final insight into the Samson brothers' relationship reveals a quiet understanding grown through years of shared experiences, and epitomises the role of a Silent Supporter.

"We communicate very less, but it's like a silent conversation. We just know each other really well. So we don't have to communicate much with each other. Not much about cricket at all."

Although the world knows his younger brother Sanju, Saly has been a pivotal part in the formative years of the Indian star. Kerala has often been devoid of national cricketing stars, but Sanju Samson has been a boon for God's Own Country. And Saly Samson's story is one of resilient spirit, humble leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the game. As the elder Samson rejuvenates, we may see the Samson siblings donning bigger stages soon, together.