Sam Curran added to England T20 tri-series squad

London, January 24: Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran is set to join older brother Tom in gaining international honours after being added to England's squad for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand and Australia.

The younger Curran, 19, will link up with England in Perth this week ahead of the opening fixture against Australia on February 7 in Hobart.

A left-arm seamer and middle-order batsman, Sam Curran has spent time in New Zealand recently playing for Auckland Aces in the Super Smash.

He will miss the start of the England Lions tour of the West Indies in February and March and follows in the footsteps of his older sibling Tom, who made his debut across all three formats for England last year.

The news comes after it was confirmed that Test captain Joe Root would be rested from the tri-series, while all-rounder Ben Stokes will not travel to New Zealand until after his February 13 court date to answer a charge of affray.

We have made an exciting addition to our IT20 squad as @CurranSM joins the group. FULL STORY https://t.co/qqelEExbR9 pic.twitter.com/jrymkWdGTj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 23, 2018

Source: OPTA