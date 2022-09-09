Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping minor girl; Nepal cricketer leaves CPL to face probe

Lamichhane, however, denied the charges saying he is innocent, a media report here said quoting the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

During a telephonic conversation with CAN officials, he claimed that he is innocent. He said he would return to Nepal after the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“I am innocent. I've decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations,” Lamichhane later tweeted on the rape complaint against him.

However, the Nepal association has suspended him from all forms of cricket until the completion of the probe by police.

The teenaged girl filed an FIR at Gaushala Metropolitan Police Circle here on Tuesday in which she accused 22-year-old Lamichhane of raping her in a hotel in Kathmandu three weeks ago.

According to the case, Sandeep allegedly took the girl to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur for a visit on August 21 and raped her in a hotel in Kathmandu the same night.

Police, however, said they are collecting evidence, including CCTV footage. They said nothing could be said without an investigation.

Lamichhane is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League. His first international breakthrough came when he became the first cricketer from Nepal to play in the IPL when he made his debut for the Delhi Capitals in 2018.

He was recently appointed captain of Nepal's national cricket team.