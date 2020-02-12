Cricket
Sandeep Lamichhane grabs six as Nepal restrict USA to joint-lowest ODI total

By
Sandeep Lamichhane grabs six as Nepal restrict USA to joint-lowest ODI total

Kirtipur, Feb 12: Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed a six-for as Nepal consigned the USA to the joint-lowest innings total in ODIs, alongside Zimbabwe's against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2004.

Playing at Kirtipur (Nepal), the visitors lasted just 12 overs after being put in to bat first, losing their last nine wickets for the addition of just eight runs. Nepal, thus, created the record for the least balls taken to bowl out an opposition team.

Taking the new ball as Nepal chose to attack with spin, Lamichhane stuck in the second over of the game. Ian Holland, USA's most successful batsman in the series, had been promoted to open, but was out for a duck, edging to slip.

Lamichhane then combined with Sushan Bhari, the left-arm spinner, to tear through the line-up. Bhari sent back opener Xavier Marshall - the top-scorer with 16, and the only batsman to get to double figures - to trigger the collapse.

Lamichhane completed his maiden five-wicket-haul when Akshay Homraj edged to slip and made it six with Nosthush Kenjige being bowled.

In response, it took the hosts just 5.2 overs to chase down the meagre target. They got off to a shaky start, losing openers Gyanendra Malla and Subash Khakurel in the second over, but Paras Khadka (20* off 12) and Dipendra Singh Airee(15* off 11) finished the game in no time to hand the USA an eight-wicket defeat.

Lowest ODI totals

Score Overs Team Opposition Details
35 18.0 Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Harare, April 2004
35 12.0 USA Nepal Kirtipur, February 2020
36 18.4 Canada Sri Lanka Paarl, February 2003
38 15.4 Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Colombo, December 2001
43 20.1 Sri Lanka South Africa Paarl, January 2012
43 19.5 Pakistan West Indies Cape Town, February 1993

Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 15:03 [IST]
