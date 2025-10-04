Ruben Amorim Asserts He Is Not Concerned About Losing His Job At Manchester United

Cricket Sanju Samson future remains Unclear as Rajasthan Royals sack Two More Coaches after Dravid departure By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 9:16 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sanju Samson's future continues to remain unclear as Rajasthan Royals have witnessed two more exits from their coaching group, deepening the overhaul that began with the departures of head coach Rahul Dravid and CEO Jake Lush McCrum.

The franchise has ended contracts with spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik. Bahutule, who joined only last year after his tenure at the National Cricket Academy, had been tasked with developing the Royals' spin department.

Yagnik, meanwhile, had been part of the Jaipur-based franchise for over a decade - first as a player and later as fielding coach - and recently hinted at his exit through a cryptic social media post. Reports also suggest that strength and conditioning coach Varun Ghosh has been relieved of his duties.

Vikram Rathour, who was roped in as batting coach, remains the only key backroom staff in the Royals setup ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Kumar Sangakkara takes over RR Helm

These changes come as part of a larger restructuring following the team's poor IPL season, where they finished ninth. Kumar Sangakkara is set to take over as head coach, succeeding Dravid, and is believed to be shaping his own backroom staff in consultation with franchise owner Manoj Badale.

Former assistant coach Trevor Penney is tipped for a return, while ex-India batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Shane Bond are expected to continue.

Where will Sanju Samson go?

Uncertainty persists over captain Sanju Samson's future, with the player reportedly requesting a release or trade. The Royals have yet to respond formally, and it remains unclear whether Samson will stay, be traded, or be placed back in the auction pool.

Samson has been tipped with a move to Chennai Super Kings, while the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders also remain interested in the India player. Samson, who was part of the Asia Cup-winning India squad, is taking things slow, as his final verdict with the franchise will arrive in November. Samson is tipped to be part of the Australia tour, and he may finalize his IPL 2026 destination after that.

After an underwhelming outing in IPL 2025, the Royals are currently undergoing a plethora of changes, and are expected to release a number of players ahead of the mini auction as well.