Sanju Samson slams Double Century: 212 not out with 20 fours and 9 sixes to post Highest Score in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The talented right-handed wicketkeeper batsman became the sixth Indian batsman to score a double ton in a List A game. Samson scored an unbeaten 212 off 129 balls and his knock was studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Samson's 212* is now the highest individual score in a domestic game in India. It is the fourth highest List A score for India after Rohit Sharma's 264, Shikhar Dhawan's 248, Virender Sehwag's 219.

Indians to score List A 200s

In ODIs

3 - Rohit Sharma

1 - Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag

Outside ODIs

1 - Shikhar Dhawan (248 for India A v SA-A in Aug 2013)

1 - Karn Kaushal (202 for Uttarakhand) in 2018/19

1 - Sanju Samson (212* for Kerala) - today!

Riding on Samson's blistering knock, Kerala posted massive 377 for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Sachin Baby also slammed a ton after Kerala skipper Robin Uthappa elected to bat first.

Some other records made by Samson with his 212*:

- Highest List A score by a keeper (Prev: 209* by Abid Ali)

- Highest score in Vijay Hazare (Prev: 202 by KV Kaushal)

- Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls)

- 1st Indian to score List A 200 at No.3 position

- Highest maiden century in List A

Sanju Samson: 212* off 129



- Highest List A score by a keeper (Prev: 209* by Abid Ali)

- Highest score in #VijayHazare (Prev: 202 by KV Kaushal)

- Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls)

- 1st Indian to score List A 200 at No.3 position

- Highest maiden century in List A — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 12, 2019

Social media went alive after Samson's record innings and fans started demanding for his inclusion in the Indian Cricket Team. Many feel that the 24-year-old could be a better wicketkeeper-batsman than Rishabh Pant for India.

Samson made his international debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015. But he could only play just a Twenty20 game and he's consistently knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team with his brilliant performances at domestic stage, as well as, in the IPL.

This is how cricket experts and enthusiasts reacted to Samson's feat:

In transit in Frankfurt on the way to the @IPUparliament meeting in Belgrade when i get the news that Thiruvananthapuram’s own Sanju Samson has hit 200 in a Vijay Hazare 50 over game! Ten sixes, 20 fours. Don’t know if our white-ball selectors were watching?! pic.twitter.com/tnJmf6QNRM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 12, 2019

Congratulations @IamSanjuSamson. A double century in a List A game is a special achievement. Look forward to more — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson converts his first List-A ton into a double ton! @GautamGambhir @harbhajan_singh — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 12, 2019

One more gem from Sir Rahul Dravid's camp. This is what happens when you have got such a great mentor and coach to guide you. Congrats Sanju Samson for a double century pic.twitter.com/etfhVYIFbu — Ca Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson Brilliance🙌🏏

212 Runs

129 Balls

21 Fours

10 Sixes#VijayHazare #KERvGOA pic.twitter.com/xN2fcV28zK — Manish (@IManish311) October 12, 2019