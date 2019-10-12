Cricket
By
Sanju Samson slams Double Century: 212 Not Out With 20 Fours and 9 Sixes to post highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Alur (Kerala), Oct 12: Kerala batsman Sanju Samson entered his name in the record books as he slammed an unbeaten double hundred in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa on Saturday (October 12). Vijay Hazare Trophy is a 50-over domestic tournament in India, organised by the BCCI.

The talented right-handed wicketkeeper batsman became the sixth Indian batsman to score a double ton in a List A game. Samson scored an unbeaten 212 off 129 balls and his knock was studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Samson's 212* is now the highest individual score in a domestic game in India. It is the fourth highest List A score for India after Rohit Sharma's 264, Shikhar Dhawan's 248, Virender Sehwag's 219.

Indians to score List A 200s

In ODIs

3 - Rohit Sharma

1 - Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag

Outside ODIs

1 - Shikhar Dhawan (248 for India A v SA-A in Aug 2013)

1 - Karn Kaushal (202 for Uttarakhand) in 2018/19

1 - Sanju Samson (212* for Kerala) - today!

Riding on Samson's blistering knock, Kerala posted massive 377 for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Sachin Baby also slammed a ton after Kerala skipper Robin Uthappa elected to bat first.

Some other records made by Samson with his 212*:

- Highest List A score by a keeper (Prev: 209* by Abid Ali)

- Highest score in Vijay Hazare (Prev: 202 by KV Kaushal)

- Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls)

- 1st Indian to score List A 200 at No.3 position

- Highest maiden century in List A

Social media went alive after Samson's record innings and fans started demanding for his inclusion in the Indian Cricket Team. Many feel that the 24-year-old could be a better wicketkeeper-batsman than Rishabh Pant for India.

Samson made his international debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015. But he could only play just a Twenty20 game and he's consistently knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team with his brilliant performances at domestic stage, as well as, in the IPL.

This is how cricket experts and enthusiasts reacted to Samson's feat:

Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019

