Sarfaraz as one-for-all captain a good move: Azhar Mahmood

Bengaluru, September 24: Azhar Mahmood, the Pakistan bowling coach, said the selectors act wisely while appointing Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of the team in all three formats.

"In my opinion, having one captain for all three formats is the right decision because he can have a better overall view of the workload of all players," Mahamood said.

For example, a one-day captain would want Mohammad Amir or Hasan Ali in his team as would the T20I one and also the Test captain would want the same.

"In that sense, we would not be able to implement a rotation policy for the bowlers as each captain would want the best for his team without looking at the larger picture, which is something one captain in all formats can do with ease," he said.

He said Pakistan bowlers are returning to their best.

"As a bowling coach, I am pleased to see that the Pakistan bowling line-up is now functioning like a well-oiled machine. Hasan Ali is a prime example of someone who is young, fit and strong who has no qualms playing all formats of the game.

"Mohammad Amir's bowling has been improving and his strength we saw in the Champions Trophy and also during the County Championship.

"The same applies to other fast bowlers such as Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas and Wahab Riaz who has recovered from injury.

"Amongst the spinners, we see that Yasir Shah who took 25 Test wickets in the tour of the West Indies is now fully fit and there is no end to Shadab Khan's enthusiasm," he said.

Despite their recent turmoils, Mahmood said, Sri Lanak cannot be taken lightly in the upcoming series.

"Let's remember that any series against an international team cannot be taken lightly. The same applies to our upcoming two match Test series against Sri Lanka, regardless of whether their experienced or established players are in the squad or not," he said.