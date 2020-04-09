Saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time: Harbhajan Singh reminisces World Cup 2011 memories

Reminiscing the historic win in an all-important final against Sri Lanka at jam-packed Wankhede Stadium, the off-spinner said the thought of those moments still give him goosebumps.

While remembering his favourite World Cup moments, Harbhajan said on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected, "I remember sleeping with my medal on that night when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great. That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn't care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember."

World Cup 2011 Rewind: When MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir joined hands to give India the title

Recalling the memories of the historic win in the WC final, the Turbanator added: "It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments. Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn't know how to react."

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh get nostalgic as they remember memorable 2011 World Cup triumph at Wankhede

Chasing 275, Gautam Gambhir (97) and Dhoni (91*) played brilliantly in the run chase in an all-important WC final. India won the match by 6 wickets with Dhoni hitting the winning runs. It was the highest run-chase in the history of a WC cup final and the Indian captain led his team from the front when it mattered the most.

The off-spinner has been out of favour from the national side and made his last India appearance in India blue way back in March 2016.