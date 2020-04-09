Saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time: Harbhajan Singh reminisces World Cup 2011 memories

New Delhi, April 9: Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh was part of the side which lifted the historic 2011 Cricket World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The 39-year-old cricketer vividly remembers the euphoria after winning the world cup the country after a gap of 28 years.
Reminiscing the historic win in an all-important final against Sri Lanka at jam-packed Wankhede Stadium, the off-spinner said the thought of those moments still give him goosebumps.
While remembering his favourite World Cup moments, Harbhajan said on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected, "I remember sleeping with my medal on that night when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great. That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn't care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember."
World Cup 2011 Rewind: When MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir joined hands to give India the title
Recalling the memories of the historic win in the WC final, the Turbanator added: "It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments. Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn't know how to react."
Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh get nostalgic as they remember memorable 2011 World Cup triumph at Wankhede
Chasing 275, Gautam Gambhir (97) and Dhoni (91*) played brilliantly in the run chase in an all-important WC final. India won the match by 6 wickets with Dhoni hitting the winning runs. It was the highest run-chase in the history of a WC cup final and the Indian captain led his team from the front when it mattered the most.
The off-spinner has been out of favour from the national side and made his last India appearance in India blue way back in March 2016.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here