Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Seam-bowling all-rounder ideal for conditions in New Zealand: Bangar

By Pti
Sanjay Bangar (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Sanjay Bangar (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 12: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels a seam-bowling all-rounder will be ideal for the Indian Test team in New Zealand considering the favourable conditions there for those who can move the ball.

While he largely retained the squad that played against Bangladesh at home in November, Bangar backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar to be part of the squad for the two Tests.

Shankar was part of India's World Cup squad before an injury cut short his campaign last summer in the United Kingdom.

Rohit Sharma ready for tough New Zealand challenge

"If they go in with 17 players, then there is place for a reserve batsman and all-rounder. Now New Zealand conditions are ideal for seam-bowling all-rounders," Bangar said on 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"You see what an impact Colin de Grandhomme has had on the New Zealand team. So someone like Vijay Shankar can be an ideal candidate for that slot, given he is fit wherein it gives the right balance to the squad if he bats at No.6.

"It will also give India a batting depth and a fifth bowling option."

Hardik Pandya may be included in the India squad for New Zealand tour

The series is part of the World Test Championship and a series win will definitely brighten India's prospects of reaching the 2021 final.

For the reserve batsman, Bangar mentioned Prithvi Shaw's name, though the Mumbai player was pulled out of the India 'A' shadown tour owing to an injury he suffered during a Ranji Trophy game.

More SANJAY BANGAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NMS 2 - 0 REI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 10:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue