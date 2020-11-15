India tour of Australia: Sean Abbott targets bowling spot in hosts' Test team

Abbott was named in a 17-man Test squad to face India, with the series beginning in Adelaide on December 17.

The New South Welshman has taken 14 wickets at 17.92 to begin the Sheffield Shield season, while he also has 261 runs at 130.50.

However, Abbott believes his best chance of a Test debut would be as part of Australia's bowling attack.

"I'd be keen to play, I'm happy to put my hand up for any role that would come up. I'll take that opportunity with both hands," he told reporters.

"I probably see myself more as a bowling opportunity as someone who can bat. If there's that opportunity to bat higher up the order and the selectors and Painey [captain Tim Paine] think that I can do that job then I'm not even going to think twice about that.

"I'm walking out there when I bat as a batsman and trying to do whatever job is in front of me and enjoying that competition of playing Test cricket for my country.

"I'd definitely say probably more of a bowling spot. If a bowling spot came up I'd be more in line for that one as opposed to someone who bats six or seven, but we'll have to wait and see."