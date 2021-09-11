Series rescheduling: Gavaskar draws parallels with England's 2008 comeback

The fifth Test was called-off hours before its start on Friday (September 10) after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting team's camp which made the Indian players reluctant to play fearing a positive result might lead to 10-day isolation and scheduling nightmare of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officials later announced that the match will be rescheduled at a later date as a one-off game, but the decision is yet to be made official though.

While lauding the decision, Gavaskar drew parallels with England's gesture after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India vs England 5th Test: The Old Trafford Test cancelled due to Covid-19 scare

It may be recalled that in 2008, the Kevin Pietersen-led side had to fly back home midway due to the terror attacks in Mumbai but they came next month to play the two-match Test series.

"Yes, I think that (rescheduling the cancelled Test) would be the correct thing to do. Look, we, in India, should never forget what the England team did in 2008 after the horrific attack, the 26/11. They came back," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by the official broadcaster of the India vs England series -- Sony Sports.

"They would've been perfectly entitled to say 'we don't feel safe. We aren't coming back'."

The visiting England team was playing a One-day International against India in Cuttack on November 26 when terrorists attacked Mumbai, leading to the cancellation of the last two ODIs of the seven-match series.

Former players on cancellation of Manchester Test

England headed home immediately, but later returned for the two Test series which India won 1-0. Gavaskar said that the then skipper Kevin Pietersen was instrumental in England's decision to return back for the Test matches.

"Never forget that Kevin Pietersen led the team, and he was the main man. If KP had said, no I don't want to go, that would've been the end of the matter.

"It was because KP was willing to go and he convinced the others, the team came and we had that fantastic Test match in Chennai where India chased 380 to win on the last day," the batting great added.

Gavaskar termed BCCI's rescheduling offer as a fantastic news and said the cancelled Test can be held next year after the IPL.

"Don't forget, the gesture of the ECB has to be remembered," he said. "It's absolutely apt that the BCCI now says, right next year, we're still coming to England. I think there'll be a little lean period.

"I think the IPL will finish in early June. So there's enough time for them to go a few days early, depending on whether we still've COVID-19 and all the restrictions and maybe play a Test match before or after," Gavaskar said.

"This is fantastic news coming that the BCCI will make up for it. This is exactly what the relations between boards should be," he added.