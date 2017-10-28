Shadab and Sarfraz star in Pakistan's series win

Abu Dhabi: All-rounder Shadab Khan hit a last over six to give Pakistan a thrilling two-wicket win in the second Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi that helped them clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.

Pakistan had won the first math at the same venue by seven wickets.

The final match in Lahore on Sunday remains of great significance as it will see Sri Lanka return to Pakistan eight years after the team was targeted in a deadly ambush in the same city in 2009.

Needing 12 off the final over, and eight from the last three balls, Shadab smashed Sri Lankan pacer Vikum Sanjaya for a six and then took a couple off the next delivery to help Pakistan chase down a modest 125-run target in 19.5 overs.

Earlier, fast bowler Faheen Ashraf derailed the Sri Lankan innings with figures of three for 16 as he became the first Pakistan player to achieve a hat-trick in Twenty20 internationals.

That gave Pakistan eight wickets in the space of just 20 balls for 18 runs as Sri Lanka ended on 124 for nine in 20 overs.

Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with a 48-ball 51 with four boundaries and a six but Ashraf's feat stopped Sri Lanka from posting a challenge total.

Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera then grabbed 3-24 in his four overs to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother, removing Shoaib Malik for nine with the total at 55-4.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (28) and Mohammad Hafeez (19) added 39 for the fifth wicket to bring Pakistan within 31 runs of victory.

But when Hafeez and Ahmed fell, Pakistan still needed 21 off 14 balls which Shadab made possible.