Shah Rukh Khan-owned TKR to distribute 1000 food hampers in Trinidad & Tobago

By Pti

Kolkata, May 8: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Friday (May 8) pledged to distribute one thousand food packets to the needy who are struggling in Trinidad and Tobago due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

The TKR has involved their local icons Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine, who along with the team's support staff will be personally distributing the hampers to various areas of the island nation.

Caribbean Premier League 2020: Full list of players retained by Trinbago Knight Riders

"@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to 'Do the Knight thing' & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys!," tweeted Shah Rukh, who is also the co-owner of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

TKR has teamed up with HADCO Ltd, who have put the hampers together. In addition, they have added some items at no cost and will deliver all the hampers to TKR for further distribution.

"We all know the challenge this health crisis has posed. The entire TKR family wants to contribute and play a small role in easing the pain felt by the people of Trinidad & Tobago," Director of TKR, Venky Mysore said in a statement.

"Our players and support staff have been fantastic, as has been HADCO. When we discussed this idea, they all spontaneously agreed to get involved with the initiative.

"Our players will personally deliver the hampers and hopefully this will put a smile on the faces of the people and ease the pain a little bit. This is a start and we will surely evaluate the needs on an ongoing basis and do whatever we can to contribute," he added.

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 19:03 [IST]
