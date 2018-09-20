Shahbaz Nadeem breaks two-decade-old List A bowling world record with sensational spell

The left-arm spinner Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8.

The previous best was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match.

Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia. The 29-year-old Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74.

He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s. He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy. He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.