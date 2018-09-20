Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Shahbaz Nadeem breaks two-decade-old List A bowling world record with sensational spell

By PTI
Shahbaz Nadeem breaks two decade-old List A bowling world record with sensational spell
File photo: Shahbaz Nadeem

Chennai, Sep 20: Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday (September 20).

The left-arm spinner Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8.

The previous best was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match.

Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia. The 29-year-old Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74.

He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s. He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy. He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue