Ireland Vs West Indies: Hope and Campbell smash record opening ODI stand

By Opta
Dublin, May 5: Shai Hope and John Campbell set a record one-day international opening stand and just missed out on the highest for any wicket as West Indies racked up 381-3 against Ireland on Sunday (May 5).

Hope and Campbell put the Ireland attack to the sword in the first game of the Tri-Nation Series at Clontarf with a partnership of 365.

Campbell made 179 off 137 balls – his maiden ODI hundred – and Hope 170 from 152 deliveries just under four weeks before the Windies begin their Cricket World Cup campaign against Pakistan.

The openers broke a world record of 304, which was set by Pakistan duo Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo last year.

They narrowly missed out on the bettering the biggest stand for any wicket of 372, which fellow West Indians Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels achieved against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Campbell was the first man to go after hitting six sixes and 15 fours, while Hope cleared the ropes twice and struck 22 fours as the Ireland bowlers suffered two days after giving England a big scare.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
