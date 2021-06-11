Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan apologises after shocking behaviour with umpire

By

Bengaluru, June 11: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had a shocking on-field meltdown during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 match in Dhaka, kicking stumps and arguing with umpires in a display of appalling behaviour for which he later apologised calling it a 'human error'.

Shakib's apology notwithstanding, kicking the stumps is as good as a Level 3 offence and could lead to one-match suspension for the former Bangladesh skipper.

The 34-year-old's anger got the better of him during his Mohammedan Sporting franchise's game against Abahani Limited. The DPL encounter was eventually won by his team via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

"I'm extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who're watching from home. An experienced player like me shouldn't have reacted that way, but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately," Shakib tendered an official apology in his Facebook page.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organising committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he further wrote.

During the match held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, a Mushfiqur Rahim leg before appeal being turned down by the umpire led to the furious captain kicking the stumps.

On the second occasion, he ran from his mid-off position to uproot all the stumps at the non-striker's end when the two match officials called for a rain break with one ball left in the sixth over of the Abahani innings.

The footage of the incident since then has gone viral and it is believed that he was angry because one more delivery would have ensured that minimum six overs are completed for a match to yield a result.

The match did start eventually and his team won easily. He was also caught on camera getting into an ugly altercation with former Bangladesh international and current Bangladesh Cricket Board director Khaled Mahmood Sujon.

Shakib had earlier hit the headlines for wrong reasons in 2019 when he was slapped with a two-year ban, one year suspended, for not reporting a corrupt approach.

(With PTI inputs)

Friday, June 11, 2021, 20:13 [IST]
