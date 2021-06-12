Shakib Al Hasan controversy: All-rounder's wife Umme cries foul: 'It's a plot against him'

Shakib kicked stumps and then uprooted it and threw it away after umpire denied the LBW shout against Bangladesh teammate Mushfiqur Rahim. However, Umme, the wife of Shakib, said the whole incident is a conspiracy against Shakib to defame him.

"I'm enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today's incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However, it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed.

Genuinely unbelievable scenes...



Shakib Al Hasan completely loses it - not once, but twice!



Wait for when he pulls the stumps out 🙈 pic.twitter.com/C693fmsLKv — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2021

"The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" she said in a statement.

However, Shakib had offered an apology, trying to diffuse the situation. "Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," Shakib said in the statement after the match that created a lot of furore across platforms.