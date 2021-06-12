Shakib Al Hasan handed four-match ban

Bangladesh's leading cricket website BDCricTime reported that the ban in effect rules out the premier all-rounder from round eight to 11 matches matches of the DPL T20 tournament.

"Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for four matches due to his arrogant behaviour in DPL. He'll not be able to play the eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh round matches of the DPL," the BDCricTime website reported.

While his team Mohammedan won the match easily by DLS method, Shakib lost his cool twice during the game.

Once when he kicked the stumps after a strong leg-before appeal against his Bangladesh team-mate Mushfiqur Rahim and secondly when umpires called for covers with one ball left to complete a minimum of six overs of the Abahani innings which would be required for a result.

Shakib Al Hasan apologises after shocking behaviour with umpire

This time, he rushed from mid-off and uprooted the stumps.

The match did start and Shakib's team won easily but he also misbehaved with rival team officials and former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon, with the video going viral on the internet.

Later though Shakib tendered an unconditional apology on his official facebook page, his act of trying to damage match property is as good as Level III offence.

And the damage had already been done by that time.

The BDCricTime website also reported that the decision was taken by Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis chaired by Kazi Imam.

Shakib controversy: All-rounder's wife Umme cries foul: 'It's a plot against him'

However, Shakib's wife Umme Hasan jumped to his defence, saying the whole incident was a conspiracy to defame her husband.

"To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" Umme said.

The 34-year-old had already been in the news for all wrong reasons after he was banned in 2019 for not reporting a corrupt approach.