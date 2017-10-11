Shameful: Stone thrown at Australian team bus in Guwahati on the way to hotel

Guwahati, Oct 11: In what could be termed as a major security lapse, a stone was hurled at the Australian team bus while they were returning from the stadium to the hotel on Tuesday night.

Australia beat India by 8 wickets; Match scorecard

The intensity of the throw could be understood with the fact that the glass pane was completely damaged at the point of impact.

Disturbed by the incident, Australia cricketer Aaron Finch posted an image of the broken glass pane of the bus.

Finch shared the image and wrote on his Twitter handle: "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!"

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

Jeez. That's not nice at all Finchy @AaronFinch5 Hope no one's hurt !!! https://t.co/GVlBzZnLFK — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 10, 2017

The Australian team was returning home after the visitors defeated Team India in the second T20I game in the ongoing three-match series. Putting up a clinical show, the Yellow Brigade registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Men In Blue at the Bhupen Hazarika Stadium in Guwahati.

The newly constructed Assam Cricket Association Stadium hosted it's first ever international game but to the disappointment of the fans, Team India couldn't win the game.

The crowd at the stadium came in good numbers to watch the home side win and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, but the Men In Blue were completely outclassed by David Warner and his boys.

After electing to chase, Australia restricted India to a below-par score of 118 in the 20 overs and went on to overhaul the target in 15.3 overs without much trouble. The visiting team reached home for the loss of two wickets and kept themselves in the series.

It appears that some over-enthusiastic Indian fan threw the stone at the Aussie team bus. But an incident like this has not only brought disrepute to the city of Guwahati but will also paint the bad picture of Indian hospitality.

One hopes, the police identifies the miscreant and penalises him to set a precedent so that such an incident isn't repeated in the future.