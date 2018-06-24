Dowrich, Holder lead Windies fightback after poor start

The Windies, leading the three-match series 1-0, slumped to 24-4 before reaching stumps at 132-5 at Bridgetown in a day-night Test Saturday.

Shane Dowrich (60) and captain Jason Holder (33) were unbeaten at stumps, rescuing the hosts after a poor start.

Kasun Rajitha (2-36) and Suranga Lakmal (2-42) did the early damage for Sri Lanka, who made the most of a grassy wicket after the Windies elected to bat.

It's still raining here, despite a momentary break just now. pic.twitter.com/qP9xEQusDd — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) June 23, 2018

Lakmal landed a blow in the opening over, having Devon Smith edge to Dhananjaya de Silva at third slip for two.

He also removed Kraigg Brathwaite (2) before Lahiru Kumara (1-40) took the wicket of Kieran Powell (4).

1

43248

Rain – which led to just 46.3 overs being bowled on the opening day – was a constant, with the Windies slumping to 53-5 after Rajitha had Roston Chase (14) playing on and Shai Hope (11) caught at slip.

But Dowrich and Holder provided a much-needed response for the hosts, putting on an unbeaten 79-run partnership before rain brought an end to the day's play.