Shane Warne dies: Family accept offer of state funeral

The Australia great died this week at the age of 52, having been found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand on Friday (March 4).

Tributes have poured in for legendary spinner Warne, who took 708 Test wickets across a 15-year career – second only to Muttiah Muralitharan.

Flowers, beer and photographs have been left at Warne's statue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is to have a stand renamed in his honour, Andrews had already announced.

And further appreciation will now follow at a state funeral, which was offered by Andrews to Warne's family.

I've spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane. It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalised in coming days. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 6, 2022

