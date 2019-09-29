Shantha Rangaswamy resigns from CAC and ICA after being served conflict of interest notice

"I have other plans so have decided to move on. The CAC was anyway meeting once in a year or one in two years so I did not understand the conflict," Rangaswamy told PTI.

"It was an honour to be on the CAC committee. It will be tough to find suitable former cricketers for any administrative role in the current scenario (conflict of interest). The ICA I would have resigned anyway before the elections were held. So it was a matter of time," she added.

BCCI ethics officer sends conflict of interest notice to Kapil Dev-led CAC

Rangaswamy, who was a member of the CAC along with Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad, sent her resignation letter to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Board's CEO, Rahul Johri via email in the early hours on Sunday (September 29).

The BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain on Saturday (September 28) had sent a notice to CAC, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against them.

MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

Rangaswamy is alleged to be conflicted because of her multiple role with the CAC and ICA.