Shardul Thakur replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in the India ODI squad

New Delhi, July 6: Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur will replace injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series starting on July 12.

Bumrah had suffered an injury to his left thumb during India's first T2OI against Ireland in Dublin and was ruled out of the ongoing T2OI series against England.

The 24-year-old seamer underwent a surgery last Wednesday in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ODI squad," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

The first ODI begins on July 12 at Nottingham, followed by the second match at London on July 14 and third match at Leeds on July 17.

However, surgery followed by recovery and resumption of training may take time and he will certainly be a doubtful starter as far as the Test series is concerned. The first Test will start from August 1 in Birmingham.

Bumrah is currently the number one ranked bowler in ODIs and his absence will come as a big blow for India.

Shardul, his replacement, has played just three ODIs, in which he has picked up 5 wickets. Shardul recently starred in Chennai Super Kings' victorious campaign in IPL, where he scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches for the three-time champions.

India's squad for ODIs against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 16:07 [IST]
