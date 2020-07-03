Shashank Manohar's exit a great relief for Indian cricket: N Srinivasan

"Ever since the new leadership has come into BCCI, Shashank knew he could not afford to represent India and use that as a vehicle for his convenience. He knew he had no chance (to continue) and therefore he had run away," Srinivasan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Srinivasan said the exit of Manohar is a relief for Indian cricket. "My personal view is he has done so much damage to Indian cricket that every person involved in Indian cricket will be happy (with his exit).

"He has hurt India's finances in the game, has hurt India's chances at the ICC, he has been anti-Indian and has reduced India's importance in world cricket. He is running away now because he knows he will not get any now from the Indian leadership. He has caused huge damage," Srinivasan said.

"His exit is a relief to Indian cricket. Manohar could never stick around for a fight. In 2015, he left BCCI in the middle of its worst crisis. Now, he is leaving the ICC in the middle of a pandemic. Personally, I am happy realising what has happened...that such a person is no more with the ICC," said the seasoned administrator.