Shastri set to get an extension as India head coach: Gaekwad

"Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI," Anshuman Gaekwad told Mid-Day.

The deadline for submitting applications for various coaching jobs ends on July 30. The BCCI is likely to conduct interviews for the posts on August 13 and 14. So far only Robin Singh has submitted application for the post of head coach.

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson too could be an applicant for the head coach role. Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the post of fielding coach. However, Rhodes will have to ward off stiff competition from incumbent R Sridhar, who has done a good job with the India fielding unit.

The Indian coaching staff, currently led by Shastri, was given a 45-day extension after their contract expired at the end of the 2019 World Cup. The extension will end with the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Gaekwad has also indicated that Bharat Arun, the bowling, coach has edge over other aspirants, if there is any. "In the last 18 to 20 months, the work put in by Arun has been phenomenal. The current Indian attack is considered to be the best in the longest format. Mohammed Shami back at his best and (Jasprit) Bumrah's consistency are a few things Arun must get credit for. It's up to the selectors but they might find it difficult to replace him," said a BCCI official.

However, batting/assistant coach Sanjay Bangar could be in a marshy land as the powers that be are not exactly happy with his performance over the last two years. The major point of grouse is his inability to find a long-term batsman at the No 4 slot, even though the job is not directly his responsibility.