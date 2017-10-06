Shikhar Dhawan reveals the funny side of MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Oct 6: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for being a witty individual and his funny oneliners.

Several players' have time and again have revealed how good is the former India skipper at trolling and roasting teammates and cracking a joke in the dressing room.

The 36-year-old cricketer never leaves an opportunity from tickling the funny bones.

In a recent interview with NDTV, India opener Shikhar Dhawan also revealed the humorous side of the Ranchi-lad.

"When he sneezes, he says 'Bhagwan mujhe nahin isko uthaale' ," Dhawan said.

This proves how good the 'captain cool' is at keeping the atmosphere in the room healthy with his sense of humour.

Fans have witnessed in the past when Dhoni trolled fellow teammate Ravindra Jadeja and still remember how he gave him the nickname of 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja'.

Talking about his individual performance, Dhawan said he was satisfied with his run in Champions Trophy and later in Sri Lanka. The in-form batsman missed the ODI series against Australia to attend to his ailing wife.

Dhawan is back into the side for the upcoming T20I series and will be opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.