Shreyas Iyer a happy man after a big beginning for his stint as Daredevils captain

The outing left Shreyas Iyer a chuffed man. "Obviously, a great feeling getting on the winning side. It is an amazing feeling winning my first game as a skipper. All of us contributed for this win. We wanted to bowl first. So, a nice toss to lose. It gave the batsman the freedom to express themselves," said Shreyas.

Apart from Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw made a well-timed 62 to spur Daredevils to a strong 219 for four and the skipper was all praise for the 18-year-old.

"Prithvi has been really batting well since the start of the season. Even in the practice games before the IPL. It is always important how he is starting off. Colin Munro at the top with him added 50 runs and that benefitted for the team," he said.

Shreyas Iyer was also effusive in his praise of pacer Liam Plunkett, who checked the Kolkata Knight Riders' run-flow with a good spell.

"Liam Plunkett is our go-to guy. He came up to me and told me he wants to bowl the 16th or 17th over, whichever over he bowled. And I really like it when my bowlers come up to me and talk. It is really good," said Shreyas.

But the evening panned out differently for the opposite number of Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata team captain Dinesh Karthik.

"The 220 was a big task, if the dew had come in, it would have made it easy for us but today was that sort of a day where there was no dew. I thought they really batted much better than us. If Russell starts hitting, he gives us hope but he is also a human being.

"We need to put our hands up and say we didn't play good cricket. Three spinners doesn't generally go for a lot of runs. I am comfortable in bowling them in the Power Play. I think we really need to wake up in the fielding department. We need to improve our fielding standard and that should turn around the things for us," said Karthik.