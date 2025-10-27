Could Have Been Fatal! Shreyas Iyer in ICU After Rib Cage Injury Against Australia

Shreyas Iyer In ICU After Internal Bleeding: Complete Injury Details
Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 16:31 [IST]

Team India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital following a serious injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia on Saturday. The 30-year-old suffered a laceration to his spleen, resulting in severe internal bleeding, after a nasty fall while attempting a spectacular catch.

The incident occurred when Iyer sprinted backward from point to dismiss Alex Carey, completing a stunning catch but landing awkwardly on his left side. Soon after returning to the dressing room, he reportedly complained of discomfort and pain near his left rib cage.

According to those aware of the situation, Iyer's blood pressure dropped dangerously, prompting immediate medical intervention. He was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where scans revealed internal injuries.

Sources told TimesofIndia.com that Iyer's condition had briefly become life-threatening, as the impact from the fall likely caused a splenic rupture, leading to internal bleeding. "It could have been touch and go," said a source tracking developments, praising the quick response of the BCCI medical team and support staff for ensuring timely treatment.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later confirmed that Iyer remains under observation in the ICU. "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," read the BCCI's official statement.

"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement added.

As of now, Iyer is expected to remain hospitalised for at least a week, with the next 48 hours being crucial to assess his recovery. The BCCI continues to keep his family updated and is monitoring his condition closely as the star batter focuses on regaining full health.