Shreyas Iyer becomes highest run-scorer for India in 2022

The batter crossed the mark in the first test between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer came into bat when India were on 112 for 4. He is unbeaten on 82 at the end of the first day, as India finished the day on 278 for 6.

Shreyas Iyer now has 1489 runs for India in all formats in this calendar year, while Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 1424 runs so far this year. With Suryakumar quite sure to not feature for India anymore this year, Iyer looks on course to finish the year as the highest-scoring Indian batter.

Shreyas Iyer 2022 stats:

Shreyas Iyer has scored 1489 runs so far in just 38 innings. He has batted with an average of 47.96 across all formats.

Iyer, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has scored 13 fifties this year, along with a century, that came in the ODI series against South Africa in October.

Shreyas Iyer cementing his place:

Shreyas Iyer came to crease on Wednesday when India required a partnership, and he did exactly that. Together with Cheteshwar Pujara, the pair added 149 runs for the 5th wicket. Iyer played with utmost control and showed his class with some outstanding hitting in between. Iyer glided along with Pujara and played shots around the ground, showing immense maturity and batting prowess to rescue India from the early stutters.

He is slowly making the no. 6 spot his own and looks destined to reach loftier heights in the coming years or so.