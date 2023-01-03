Shubman Gill becomes 100th player to play T20I for India, who are the 100th cap holders in ODIs and Tests?

Gill made his T20I debut, almost four years after he made his first arrival in international cricket against New Zealand in the ODI format.

And now the Punjab batter has become the 100th Indian player to represent India in T20 internationals.

India played their first-ever T20I match against South Africa in 2006, which they won in Johannesburg.

Gill becomes 100th T20I player for India:

Shubman Gill won the under-19 World Cup with India in 2018. Since then, he has made a lot of strides forward. The opener has played in Tests and ODI cricket for India, scoring 736 (average 32) and 687 (average 57) respectively in those formats.

The youngster scored his first Test century last month against Bangladesh. He also has an ODI hundred to his name as well.

Shubman Gill 1st T20I performance:

Gill's T20I debut didn't go according to his plan. The batter made an exquisite start, scoring a boundary to open his account, but fell shortly in the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana. The Lankan spinner trapped him and he was given out LBW for just 7 runs.

Apart from Gill, Shivam Mavi has also made his India debut in the match. Mavi, who recently became the most expensive Indian player in the IPL 2023 aution, has got the 101st T20I cap for India. The Uttar Pradesh pacer was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, but will play for Gujarat Titans as the 2022 Champions bought him for INR 6 crore.

India 100th cap holders in Tests and ODIs:

Tests:



Baloo Gupte was the 100th cap holder for India in Test cricket when he made his debut in 1961 against Pakistan.

ODIs:

Pankaj Dharmani was India's 100th ODI player when he made his debut in 1996 against South Africa in Jaipur. He played only one ODI for India and scored 8 runs with the bat. And surprisingly, the player also was part of the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) squad in IPL 2008 and played a match against the Chennai Super Kings.