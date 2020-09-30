Shubman Gill is captaincy material, says former Kiwis quick Simon Doull

"It was a perfect score for Shubman (against Sunrisers Hyderabad) to get into this tournament. He didn't score much in the first match. He needed a score to get started and when you are chasing only 143, you could play your natural game. It will hold him in good stead moving forward. In the match against SRH, he timed the innings superbly. He needed to be there and show the maturity that he can bat through and win for his team," Doull was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I think Eoin Morgan had the best ally on the other end in Shubman. So, the experience and calm nature of Morgan was supported well by the youthful exuberance of Shubman. He kept his head in place and I think it was a very very fine innings," said Doull.

"I won't be surprised if we see him leading an IPL side two years down the line at the ripe age of 22-23. I think he should spend a lot of time with Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan and pick their brains. He also has Brendon McCullum, one of the most innovative captains in the last 7-9 years. I think he can learn a lot if he is around these guys," Doull said.

The Knight Riders are facing Rajasthan Royals in their third game on Wednesday (September 30).