Sikandar Raza apologises for Zimbabwe's World Cup woe

Zimbabwe went into their final Super Six encounter on Thursday (March 22) knowing a win against their unfancied opponents would secure their place at next year's finals.

However, they stumbled to a three-run reverse via the Duckworth-Lewis method, opening the door for the winner of Friday's meeting between Ireland and Afghanistan to steal in and snatch qualification.

And Raza, whose 3-41 and 34 from 26 balls proved in vain against the UAE, took to social media to express his sorrow for such a crushing disappointment.

"One of the toughest pill to swallow for all of us together and the tears we shed yesterday describes the pain we all felt for everyone and for those who supported us," he posted on Twitter.

"Our fans and families and friends deserved better and all I can say is that We are truly very sorry!!!!!!"

Source: OPTA