Sixes in IPL History: Longest Sixes and Most Sixes List From Every Season of Indian Premier League

By
Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni feature in the top of the list for most sixes in IPL
Bengaluru, May 7: Liam Livingstone joined the club for the longest sixes in Indian Premier League history, while the likes of Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Rovman and Andre Russell have also struck sixes for fun in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Despite maximums being struck at a handsome rate, it would take a very long time for anybody to topple the Universal Boss Chris Gayle, who sits on top of the list for most sixes in IPL with 357 maximums in 141 innings.

The next best after Gayle, is former South African batter AB de Villers, who has hit 251 sixes in 170 innings. Among the active players, the usual suspects like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard and David Warner are the players with 200 plus sixes in IPL.

Suresh Raina, who is currently not involved in the cash-rich league as a player, also has struck over 200 maximums during his career. Meanwhile, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Rahul and Sanju Samson are also making strides in most sixes list.

Here is the list for most sixes (minimum 100 sixes) in IPL:

Player Sixes Innings Played
Chris Gayle 357 141
AB de Villiers 251 170
Rohit Sharma 236 218
MS Dhoni 224 202
Kieron Pollard 222 170
Virat Kohli 214 210
David Warner 208 158
Suresh Raina 203 200
Shane Watson 190 141
Robin Uthappa 182 195
Andre Russell 170 79
Ambati Rayudu 164 172
Yusuf Pathan 158 154
KL Rahul 154 96
Sanju Samson 153 128
Yuvraj Singh 149 126
Shikhar Dhawan 133 202
Brendon McCullum 130 109
Dinesh Karthik 129 203
Jos Buttler 127 75
Rishabh Pant 125 93
Glenn Maxwell 119 101
Dwayne Smith 117 89
Faf du Plessis 107 104
Hardik Pandya 106 95
Virender Sehwag 106 104
Manish Pandey 105 149
Nitish Rana 104 81
David Miller 103 97

Gayle unsurprisingly also holds the record for most sixes in a single innings in IPL. Here is the top 10 list for most sixes in an innings in IPL:

Player (Team) Sixes Versus Year
Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 17 Pune Warriors India 2013
Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders) 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008
Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 13 Delhi Capitals 2012
Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 12 Punjab Kings 2015
AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 12 Gujarat Lions 2016
Sanath Jayasuriya (Mumbai Indians) 11 Chennai Super Kings 2008
Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) 11 Rajasthan Royals 2010
Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) 11 Chennai Super Kings 2018
Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018
Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) 10 Mumbai Indians 2008
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2018
Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 2018
Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) 10 Punjab Kings 2019

Gayle once again dominates another list for players with most sixes from every season in IPL. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler leads the list for most number of sixes in IPL 2022.

Here is the season-wise most sixes list:

Season Player Team Sixes
2008 Sanath Jayasuriya Mumbai Indians 31
2009 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers 29
2010 Robin Uthappa Royal Challengers Bangalore 27
2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 44
2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 59
2013 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 51
2014 Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings 36
2015 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 38
2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 38
2017 Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings 26
2018 Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals 37
2019 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 52
2020 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 30
2021 KL Rahul Punjab Kings 30
2022* Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 37

* denotes ongoing season.

And as for the longest sixes in IPL, although Livingstone struck a mammoth 117 meter six earlier this season, that distance is only tied for the sixth longest in Indian Premier League history. So, check out the below list for which player holds the record for the longest six in IPL:

Player Team Distance Season
Albie Morkel Chennai Super Kings 125 meters 2008
Praveen Kumar Punjab Kings 124 meters 2011
Adam Gilchrist Punjab Kings 122 meters 2011
Robin Uthappa Royal Challengers Bangalore 120 meters 2010
Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 119 meters 2013
Yuvraj Singh Punjab Kings 119 meters 2009
Ross Taylor Royal Challengers Bangalore 119 meters 2008
Gautum Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 117 meters 2017
Ben Cutting Sunrisers Hyderabad 117 meters 2016
Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 117 meters 2022
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 115 meters 2009

Livingstone currently leads the charts for longest six in IPL 2022, but who are the players that have hit the longest sixes every season? Check out the below list:

Season Player Team Distance
2008 Albie Morkel Chennai Super Kings 125 meters
2009 Yuvraj Singh Punjab Kings 119 meters
2010 Robin Uthappa Royal Challengers Bangalore 120 meters
2011 Adam Gilchrist Punjab Kings 122 meters
2012 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 112 meters
2013 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 112 meters
2014 David Miller Punjab Kings 102 meters
2015 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 108 meters
2016 Ben Cutting Sunrisers Hyderabad 117 meters
2017 Travis Head Royal Challengers Bangalore 109 meters
2018 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 111 meters
2019 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 111 meters
2020 Nicholas Pooran Punjab Kings 106 meters
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 108 meters
2022* Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 117 meters

* denotes ongoing season

