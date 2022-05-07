Sixes in IPL History: Longest Sixes and Most Sixes List From Every Season of Indian Premier League

Despite maximums being struck at a handsome rate, it would take a very long time for anybody to topple the Universal Boss Chris Gayle, who sits on top of the list for most sixes in IPL with 357 maximums in 141 innings.

The next best after Gayle, is former South African batter AB de Villers, who has hit 251 sixes in 170 innings. Among the active players, the usual suspects like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard and David Warner are the players with 200 plus sixes in IPL.

Suresh Raina, who is currently not involved in the cash-rich league as a player, also has struck over 200 maximums during his career. Meanwhile, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Rahul and Sanju Samson are also making strides in most sixes list.

Here is the list for most sixes (minimum 100 sixes) in IPL:

Player Sixes Innings Played Chris Gayle 357 141 AB de Villiers 251 170 Rohit Sharma 236 218 MS Dhoni 224 202 Kieron Pollard 222 170 Virat Kohli 214 210 David Warner 208 158 Suresh Raina 203 200 Shane Watson 190 141 Robin Uthappa 182 195 Andre Russell 170 79 Ambati Rayudu 164 172 Yusuf Pathan 158 154 KL Rahul 154 96 Sanju Samson 153 128 Yuvraj Singh 149 126 Shikhar Dhawan 133 202 Brendon McCullum 130 109 Dinesh Karthik 129 203 Jos Buttler 127 75 Rishabh Pant 125 93 Glenn Maxwell 119 101 Dwayne Smith 117 89 Faf du Plessis 107 104 Hardik Pandya 106 95 Virender Sehwag 106 104 Manish Pandey 105 149 Nitish Rana 104 81 David Miller 103 97

Gayle unsurprisingly also holds the record for most sixes in a single innings in IPL. Here is the top 10 list for most sixes in an innings in IPL:

Player (Team) Sixes Versus Year Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 17 Pune Warriors India 2013 Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders) 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008 Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 13 Delhi Capitals 2012 Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 12 Punjab Kings 2015 AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 12 Gujarat Lions 2016 Sanath Jayasuriya (Mumbai Indians) 11 Chennai Super Kings 2008 Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) 11 Rajasthan Royals 2010 Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) 11 Chennai Super Kings 2018 Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018 Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) 10 Mumbai Indians 2008 Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2018 Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 2018 Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) 10 Punjab Kings 2019

Gayle once again dominates another list for players with most sixes from every season in IPL. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler leads the list for most number of sixes in IPL 2022.

Here is the season-wise most sixes list:

Season Player Team Sixes 2008 Sanath Jayasuriya Mumbai Indians 31 2009 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers 29 2010 Robin Uthappa Royal Challengers Bangalore 27 2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 44 2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 59 2013 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 51 2014 Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings 36 2015 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 38 2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 38 2017 Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings 26 2018 Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals 37 2019 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 52 2020 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 30 2021 KL Rahul Punjab Kings 30 2022* Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 37

* denotes ongoing season.

And as for the longest sixes in IPL, although Livingstone struck a mammoth 117 meter six earlier this season, that distance is only tied for the sixth longest in Indian Premier League history. So, check out the below list for which player holds the record for the longest six in IPL:

Player Team Distance Season Albie Morkel Chennai Super Kings 125 meters 2008 Praveen Kumar Punjab Kings 124 meters 2011 Adam Gilchrist Punjab Kings 122 meters 2011 Robin Uthappa Royal Challengers Bangalore 120 meters 2010 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 119 meters 2013 Yuvraj Singh Punjab Kings 119 meters 2009 Ross Taylor Royal Challengers Bangalore 119 meters 2008 Gautum Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 117 meters 2017 Ben Cutting Sunrisers Hyderabad 117 meters 2016 Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 117 meters 2022 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 115 meters 2009

Livingstone currently leads the charts for longest six in IPL 2022, but who are the players that have hit the longest sixes every season? Check out the below list:

Season Player Team Distance 2008 Albie Morkel Chennai Super Kings 125 meters 2009 Yuvraj Singh Punjab Kings 119 meters 2010 Robin Uthappa Royal Challengers Bangalore 120 meters 2011 Adam Gilchrist Punjab Kings 122 meters 2012 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 112 meters 2013 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 112 meters 2014 David Miller Punjab Kings 102 meters 2015 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 108 meters 2016 Ben Cutting Sunrisers Hyderabad 117 meters 2017 Travis Head Royal Challengers Bangalore 109 meters 2018 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 111 meters 2019 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 111 meters 2020 Nicholas Pooran Punjab Kings 106 meters 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 108 meters 2022* Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 117 meters

* denotes ongoing season