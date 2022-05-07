Sixes in IPL History: Longest Sixes and Most Sixes List From Every Season of Indian Premier League

Bengaluru, May 7: Liam Livingstone joined the club for the longest sixes in Indian Premier League history, while the likes of Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Rovman and Andre Russell have also struck sixes for fun in the ongoing IPL 2022.
Despite maximums being struck at a handsome rate, it would take a very long time for anybody to topple the Universal Boss Chris Gayle, who sits on top of the list for most sixes in IPL with 357 maximums in 141 innings.
The next best after Gayle, is former South African batter AB de Villers, who has hit 251 sixes in 170 innings. Among the active players, the usual suspects like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard and David Warner are the players with 200 plus sixes in IPL.
Suresh Raina, who is currently not involved in the cash-rich league as a player, also has struck over 200 maximums during his career. Meanwhile, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Rahul and Sanju Samson are also making strides in most sixes list.
Here is the list for most sixes (minimum 100 sixes) in IPL:
|Player
|Sixes
|Innings Played
|Chris Gayle
|357
|141
|AB de Villiers
|251
|170
|Rohit Sharma
|236
|218
|MS Dhoni
|224
|202
|Kieron Pollard
|222
|170
|Virat Kohli
|214
|210
|David Warner
|208
|158
|Suresh Raina
|203
|200
|Shane Watson
|190
|141
|Robin Uthappa
|182
|195
|Andre Russell
|170
|79
|Ambati Rayudu
|164
|172
|Yusuf Pathan
|158
|154
|KL Rahul
|154
|96
|Sanju Samson
|153
|128
|Yuvraj Singh
|149
|126
|Shikhar Dhawan
|133
|202
|Brendon McCullum
|130
|109
|Dinesh Karthik
|129
|203
|Jos Buttler
|127
|75
|Rishabh Pant
|125
|93
|Glenn Maxwell
|119
|101
|Dwayne Smith
|117
|89
|Faf du Plessis
|107
|104
|Hardik Pandya
|106
|95
|Virender Sehwag
|106
|104
|Manish Pandey
|105
|149
|Nitish Rana
|104
|81
|David Miller
|103
|97
Gayle unsurprisingly also holds the record for most sixes in a single innings in IPL. Here is the top 10 list for most sixes in an innings in IPL:
|Player (Team)
|Sixes
|Versus
|Year
|Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|17
|Pune Warriors India
|2013
|Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|13
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2008
|Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|13
|Delhi Capitals
|2012
|Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|12
|Punjab Kings
|2015
|AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|12
|Gujarat Lions
|2016
|Sanath Jayasuriya (Mumbai Indians)
|11
|Chennai Super Kings
|2008
|Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings)
|11
|Rajasthan Royals
|2010
|Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|11
|Chennai Super Kings
|2018
|Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings)
|11
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2018
|Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers)
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|2008
|Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2018
|Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals)
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2018
|Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|Punjab Kings
|2019
Gayle once again dominates another list for players with most sixes from every season in IPL. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler leads the list for most number of sixes in IPL 2022.
Here is the season-wise most sixes list:
|Season
|Player
|Team
|Sixes
|2008
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Mumbai Indians
|31
|2009
|Adam Gilchrist
|Deccan Chargers
|29
|2010
|Robin Uthappa
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|27
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|44
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|59
|2013
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|51
|2014
|Glenn Maxwell
|Punjab Kings
|36
|2015
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|38
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|38
|2017
|Glenn Maxwell
|Punjab Kings
|26
|2018
|Rishabh Pant
|Delhi Capitals
|37
|2019
|Andre Russell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|52
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|30
|2021
|KL Rahul
|Punjab Kings
|30
|2022*
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|37
* denotes ongoing season.
And as for the longest sixes in IPL, although Livingstone struck a mammoth 117 meter six earlier this season, that distance is only tied for the sixth longest in Indian Premier League history. So, check out the below list for which player holds the record for the longest six in IPL:
|Player
|Team
|Distance
|Season
|Albie Morkel
|Chennai Super Kings
|125 meters
|2008
|Praveen Kumar
|Punjab Kings
|124 meters
|2011
|Adam Gilchrist
|Punjab Kings
|122 meters
|2011
|Robin Uthappa
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|120 meters
|2010
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|119 meters
|2013
|Yuvraj Singh
|Punjab Kings
|119 meters
|2009
|Ross Taylor
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|119 meters
|2008
|Gautum Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|117 meters
|2017
|Ben Cutting
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|117 meters
|2016
|Liam Livingstone
|Punjab Kings
|117 meters
|2022
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|115 meters
|2009
Livingstone currently leads the charts for longest six in IPL 2022, but who are the players that have hit the longest sixes every season? Check out the below list:
|Season
|Player
|Team
|Distance
|2008
|Albie Morkel
|Chennai Super Kings
|125 meters
|2009
|Yuvraj Singh
|Punjab Kings
|119 meters
|2010
|Robin Uthappa
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|120 meters
|2011
|Adam Gilchrist
|Punjab Kings
|122 meters
|2012
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|112 meters
|2013
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|112 meters
|2014
|David Miller
|Punjab Kings
|102 meters
|2015
|AB de Villiers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|108 meters
|2016
|Ben Cutting
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|117 meters
|2017
|Travis Head
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|109 meters
|2018
|AB de Villiers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|111 meters
|2019
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|111 meters
|2020
|Nicholas Pooran
|Punjab Kings
|106 meters
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Chennai Super Kings
|108 meters
|2022*
|Liam Livingstone
|Punjab Kings
|117 meters
* denotes ongoing season
