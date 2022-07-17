SLC postpone Lanka Premier League indefinitely due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

On Sunday, it was announced that the LPL will be postponed as the country is grappling with an enormous financial crisis, which deepended further with the president feeling the country.

The T20 league was set to be held from August 1 to 21. But with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing on a military jet, the situation has worsened and the organisers have decided to postpone the league with no set date.

In a statement on Sunday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said, "This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament."

Postponing the tournament, the Lankan cricket board did not give a date to when the league would eventually take place. Earlier this month the Lankan board had successfully held their month-long series against Australia.

Hosting Australia, SLC smoothly conducted the entire series which ended last week. Currently, Sri Lanka are hosting Pakistan at home for a two-Test series.

Meanwhile, keeping the crisis in view, the Asia Cup, which was set to be held in Sri Lanka in September, is also likely to be held in the UAE owing to the political unrest in the island nation.

(With inputs from PTI)