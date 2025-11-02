Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far are the Legendary Duo from 1000 Goals after both score Goals in latest Match?

Cricket Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mithali Raj's Record for Most Runs by an Indian in a Single Women's ODI World Cup By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 18:58 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2: Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, may have missed out on a big knock in the all-important final against South Africa on Sunday (November 2) but she has etched her name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer by an Indian player in a single edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, surpassing the legendary Mithali Raj's mark set in 2017.

Mandhana achieved this milestone during the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, where she accumulated 434 runs in 9 matches at a superb average of 54.25, including one century and two half-centuries. The previous record, held by Mithali Raj, stood at 409 runs from the 2017 edition.

Her consistent run-scoring played a crucial role in India's strong campaign in the tournament. In the final against South Africa, the 29-year-old opener crafted a fluent 45 off 58 balls, forming a crucial 104-run opening stand with Shafali Verma. Her innings, which featured four crisp boundaries, came to an end when she edged a delivery from Chloe Tryon to wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta.

Mandhana finished the competition as the second-highest run-scorer overall, behind South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who amassed 470 runs with one innings remaining. Earlier in the tournament, Mandhana notched up her 14th ODI century, a commanding knock against New Zealand, showcasing her elegance and power at the crease.

The Indian vice-captain's 2025 season has been nothing short of spectacular. She became the first-ever batter to score 1,000 WODI runs in a calendar year, tallying 1,317 runs in 22 matches at an astonishing average of 62.71, including five centuries. Earlier this year, she also became the fastest Indian woman to reach 4,000 ODI runs, reaffirming her status as one of modern cricket's most prolific batters.

Smriti Mandhana in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 & Beyond

Category Stat / Achievement Tournament ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Matches Played 9 Total Runs 434 Batting Average 54.25 Highest Score 121 vs New Zealand Centuries / Fifties 1 Century, 2 Fifties Strike Rate 90.25 Most Runs by an Indian in a Single Women’s World Cup ✅ New Record (434 runs) Previous Record Holder Mithali Raj – 409 runs (2017) World Cup 2025 Final 45 (58 balls) vs South Africa – 4 fours Overall 2025 WODI Stats 22 matches, 1,317 runs @ 62.71, 5 centuries Milestones in 2025 First Indian woman to complete 1,000 WODI runs in a calendar year

in a calendar year Fastest Indian woman to 4,000 ODI runs

Ranked among top 3 ODI batters globally Age 29 Role Vice-Captain, India Women Batting Style Left-Hand Bat