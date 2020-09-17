Smriti Mandhana opens up about coming back from injury for the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup

The show, which was launched on 28 August 2020 with India's only individual Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra as its first guest, is conceptualized and produced by India's leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures. "The Finish Line" is being presented by Induslnd Bank and is powered by Muse Wearables.

The fourth episode of "The Finish Line" will be aired on Baseline Ventures' YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages at 6 pm on Friday, 18 September 2020.

During the fourth episode, Mandhana delved into how she grew as a person while recovering from an ACL injury and how she prepared for the 2017 World Cup. The opening batter went on to start the World Cup with two big scores.

The first season of The Finish Line will consist of eight parts wherein a sporting legend will be invited to recreate a defining moment in Indian sports in each of the episodes. The eight legends who have been confirmed are Abhinav Bindra, Viswanathan Anand, Dinesh Karthik, Pankaj Advani, Smriti Mandhana, Leander Paes, Parul Parmar and Varun Singh Bhati.