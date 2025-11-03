Cricket 'It's still sinking in': Smriti Mandhana Struggles to Process India's Historic Women's World Cup Victory After India's first Women's World Cup title, Smriti Mandhana expressed her disbelief at the achievement. She emphasised the team's motivation from past losses and the overwhelming support from fans. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 1:41 [IST]

India's cricket team celebrated a historic victory, securing their first Women's World Cup title with a 52-run win against South Africa. Smriti Mandhana, an opening batter for India, expressed her disbelief at the achievement, describing it as surreal.

"I don't know how to react to that, it's still sinking in," Mandhana said shortly after the match. "I haven't been emotional on the cricket field. But yeah, just a very unreal moment, home World Cup and just to read that we are Champions, I just can't, I'm still not able to process it."

Reflecting on past disappointments, Mandhana noted how previous setbacks motivated the team. "Every World Cup we go in and there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us," she said. The team channelled these experiences into determination and worked hard to improve their game.

"We always believe that we have a bigger responsibility with women's cricket and genuinely just to see the support we've got over the last one and a half month and to see people come in, support us," she added.

India's Journey to Victory

The journey since the 2020 T20 World Cup loss was challenging but transformative for India. Mandhana highlighted the team's focus on fitness, skills, and unity as key factors in their success. "The last T20 World Cup for sure was a difficult one for all of us to take. We had a clear focus on trying to work on our fitness, trying to be better at each and every aspect," she explained. The team's strength lay in their camaraderie and mutual support during both good and bad times.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar described the triumph as a pivotal moment for Indian cricket. He praised his players for their dedication and ability to perform under pressure. "So proud of the girls. I don't know It's not yet sink in but it's an unbelievable achievement by all the girls and they deserve every credit," Muzumdar stated. He acknowledged Shafali Verma's outstanding performance, calling it "magical" as she excelled with both bat and ball during the final.

Overcoming Challenges

India faced challenges during the tournament, losing three consecutive matches against South Africa, Australia, and England. However, Muzumdar emphasized that these were not seen as failures but rather as minor setbacks. "We didn't look at those losses as losses. We just thought that we just couldn't get over the line," he said. The team remained optimistic and focused on their goal of winning the championship.

The coach also credited improved fielding and fitness levels for India's success. "Absolutely, I mean that was one thing that we spoke a lot in the dressing room," Muzumdar noted. Over the past two years, these aspects became focal points for improvement within the team.

India's victory marks a significant milestone in women's cricket history. The team's dedication and resilience paid off as they emerged victorious on 2nd November 2025 as World Champions.

