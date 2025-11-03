English Edition
Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot after Women's World Cup Victory - Dates Confirmed, Wedding will Take place in....

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

The year 2025 has been a remarkable one for Indian women's cricket, with the team delivering a historic performance at the ICC Women's World Cup.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, India staged a record-breaking chase against Australia in the semifinals, successfully chasing down 339 runs, the highest-ever successful run chase in women's ODI cricket.

Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot Soon after Women s World Cup Victory - Dates and Venue Confirmed

Mandhana displayed immense skill and composure throughout the tournament, contributing significantly to India's journey to the final. And as per reports, the star batter is set to tie the knot soon.

The Wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are set to marry in November 2025, with wedding celebrations scheduled to begin on November 20 in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mandhana's hometown.

The couple's relationship, which reportedly began in 2019, was made public in July 2024 through a heartfelt Instagram post commemorating their fifth anniversary. This union between a cricketing superstar and a music and film industry talent has attracted considerable attention.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PALRITI 😉👧👦 (@smritipalash18)

Palash Muchhal, known for composing music for Bollywood films and directing projects such as the web series 'Rickshaw' and the upcoming film 'Ardh,' is also the younger brother of popular Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal. Palak has expressed a close bond with Smriti, praising her talent, dedication, and familial values, and has hinted at the significance of this union within their extended family.​

Why is Smriti Mandhana getting married in Sangli?

As per a report from Anandabazar Patrika, Smriti has close ties with the place called Sangli. Placed around 380 kms away from her birthplace Mumbai, Sangli holds a special place in her heart. Smriti was brought up in the suburb of Sangli named Madhavnagar and her cricket journey started from the small town. As her wedding takes place, a number of celebrities across cricket and music are expected to be present.

Story first published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 8:06 [IST]
