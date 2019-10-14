Image of BCCI, first-class cricket priority for me: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly has been the president of Cricket Association of Bengal for the last five years. But the former Indian skipper said the term will be used to the hilt to open a new chapter in Indian cricket after being under the Supreme Court-appointed CoA rule for the past three years.

My first priority will be to look after first class cricketers. I had requested to the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers' financial interest," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

There is a striking similarity between the times when Ganguly is taking over as the BCCI president and the time when he took over the Indian captain. The world cricket, especially the Indian cricket, was in a tangle after the match-fixing scandal. Now, BCCI is taking its first step back to older ways after three years being under the CoA rule.

Ganguly was aware of his responsibility. "I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI's image has got hampered and it's a great opportunity for me to do something. Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it's a big responsibility because it is the biggest organization in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge," said Ganguly.

Brijesh Patel, who was the frontrunner to the president post till the last minute, will now be the IPL chairman in all likelihood. It has been learned that the BJP leaders within the BCCI was in favour of Ganguly becoming the president and hence the change was made through last minute parleys.